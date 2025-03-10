Meditations on Kinship

I’ve renamed my newsletter from Ancestor Trouble — still a focus and preoccupation — to Meditations on Kinship, which better reflects the breadth of my thinking and feeling and seems like a capacious home going forward.

After considering other options, I’m staying on Substack for now. I’m unpersuaded that the alternatives are guaranteed to avoid platforming hate speech, but they will definitely cost hundreds or thousands of dollars a year, unworkable for this free endeavor. I continue to mull options, including old-school WordPress, which evidently turns out not to be so unproblematic itself. (I haven’t digested all the ins and outs, so I’ll refrain from posting to information about it, but I’m sure a few searches could explain the basics for you.)