The Awl: The Book, Shipping Now

March 10, 2025

Last week my pal Carrie Frye, editor of The Awl: The Book, texted me these photos of The Awl anthology, with so many great essays from former contributors. The book includes my own 2011 essay on a Rapture prediction that didn’t pan out, just in case you’ve ever wondered how long I’ve been on the End Times beat (my whole life?). If you’d like a copy, more are available.