January 17, 2025

I was surprised and delighted to discover a generous review of Ancestor Trouble by Deanna Korte in the latest issue of the National Genealogical Society Quarterly. Here’s an excerpt:

Maud Newton, in a fascinating author debut, shows readers that our ‘obsession with ancestors opens up new ways of seeing ourselves.’ Newton… takes the reader on a journey of genealogical exploration, historical research, and introspection that will remind professional genealogists and hobbyists why this field is so captivating….

Newton’s book is engaging precisely because each reader will find something to relate to — be it a thorough study of one’s family tree, later-in-life discoveries of shared ancestral health maladies, or the energy emanating from strong forebears. Ancestor Trouble is a fun, relatable foray into the meandering paths that professional genealogists sometimes set aside as “rabbit holes.” However, as Newton reminds us, “By some reckonings, [genealogy is] the oldest form of logic” (p. 20). Perhaps those meandering paths are worth strolling.