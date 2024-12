Texas Monthly and I agree on y’all

December 8, 2024

I was tickled to be cited favorably in Texas Monthly for my letter of recommendation for “y’all,” the most inclusive pronoun. But Dan Solomon’s article on “y’all” as a perfect word is worth a read for more reasons than that. As a fifth-generation Texan who’s not really a Texan because I grew up in Miami and have lived in New York City for 25 years, I’m feeling as though I hit some “I’ve really made it now” metric I wasn’t aware I had.