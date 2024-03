A Conversation With Idra Novey

March 1, 2024

Idra Novey’s Take What You Need is an exemplary novel, one of my favorites of recent years, as subscribers to my newsletter may recall. I’ve read the book three times and I’m looking forward to reading it again before talking with the author about her tremendous accomplishment here, and her writing and work more broadly, in person on March 14, at 6:30, at B&N Atlantic Ave. We’d love to see you there.