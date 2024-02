Family stories we “can’t tell”

February 4, 2024

I’m teaching a creative writing workshop—Family Stories We (Tell Ourselves We) Can’t Tell—for the Miami Book Fair, as part of the festivities around the 2024 Miami Big Read featuring Madeline Miller’s Circe. We’ll gather in person at the Miami-Dade Wolfson campus on the afternoon of March 16. The workshop is priced for accessibility and size-limited for intimacy. One scholarship is available. For more details, or to register, go to the Miami Book Fair site.