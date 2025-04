McNally Jackson Book Fest with Lee Hawkins

April 16, 2025

I’m looking forward to talking with Lee Hawkins, author of I Am Nobody’s Slave, for the first-ever McNally Jackson Book Festival! In conversation, we’ll explore the complexities of family history and the intergenerational legacies we carry. We’ll discuss race, inheritance, trauma, and resilience—and how confronting the past can offer hope for future generations. June 3, 6:30 pm, South Street Seaport.