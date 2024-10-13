Reader Encapsulates My Thesis, in My Words

Image shows Maud Newton's ANCESTOR TROUBLE, a yellow-gold nonfiction book with a quilt motif, on an orange background. Text alongside it reads "I ... believe that our family dead, and our relationships to them, are important, to me as an individual and to humanity as a collective."

There is truly nothing more fulfilling to a writer than knowing your book found a reader who connects with it as something longed-for. And this week I learned that it’s even more exhilarating if the reader pulls out a quote from the book that describes the motivation for writing it. On Instagram, the writer Leah De Forest did just that!

“I … believe that our family dead, and our relationships to them, are important, to me as an individual and to humanity as a collective.” — Maud Newton, Ancestor Trouble



