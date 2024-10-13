Reader Encapsulates My Thesis, in My Words

October 13, 2024

There is truly nothing more fulfilling to a writer than knowing your book found a reader who connects with it as something longed-for. And this week I learned that it’s even more exhilarating if the reader pulls out a quote from the book that describes the motivation for writing it. On Instagram, the writer Leah De Forest did just that!

“I … believe that our family dead, and our relationships to them, are important, to me as an individual and to humanity as a collective.” — Maud Newton, Ancestor Trouble