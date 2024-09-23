The Awl: The Book?

September 23, 2024

I’ve written for many wonderful publications and editors, but I’ve never loved writing for any place as much as I loved writing for The Awl.

If you, like me, miss going there every day to read their latest, you might be dismayed to know that their archives are no longer on the site (thus the lack of a link) but also relieved to know that thanks to Flaming Hydra, you can help preserve Awl and Hairpin archives and contribute to the creation of an Awl book! If it’s fully funded, the book will be edited by my dear brilliant friend Carrie Frye. Yes please times one billion.