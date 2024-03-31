Art & Kinship: Garrard Conley’s All the World Beside

Image shows the authors Maud Newton and Garrard Conley standing behind a poster for Conley's memoir, BOY ERASED.

My latest newsletter is on Boy Erased author Garrard Conley‘s first novel, All the World Beside, a singular and magnificent work of art: tender, hopeful, shot through with dour fundamentalist judgment and a painful sense of separation, but also numinous and earthly connection. Also considered: the sins of the fathers, Puritan ancestors, epigenetics, queer kinship, and the musicality of his prose.

The image above shows Garrard Conley & me at the Boy Erased launch in Brooklyn, at Book Court (RIP), 2016.



