Mirror Twins and 70s Cults with Abbott Kahler

Image shows the author Abbott Kahler on the cover of Poets and Writers magazine

Today is publication day for Abbott Kahler’s deliciously suspenseful and widely recommended first novel, WHERE YOU END! I’ll be talking with her at The Mysterious Bookshop in Manhattan tonight at 6 PM, if you need an antidote for gray January doldrums and the-world-is-falling-apart malaise, and honestly, who doesn’t?? We’ll be talking about so many things, including gross cults and the 70s and mirror twins and unexpected ancestry discoveries, and knowing the two of us when we get together we’ll probably tell some slightly inappropriate stories!

Hope to see you. Most importantly, I hope you’ll pick up the book.



Categories

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to my free newsletter, Ancestor Trouble.

Newsletter

You might want to subscribe to my free Substack newsletter, Ancestor Trouble, if the name makes intuitive sense to you.