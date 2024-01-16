Mirror Twins and 70s Cults with Abbott Kahler

January 16, 2024

Today is publication day for Abbott Kahler’s deliciously suspenseful and widely recommended first novel, WHERE YOU END! I’ll be talking with her at The Mysterious Bookshop in Manhattan tonight at 6 PM, if you need an antidote for gray January doldrums and the-world-is-falling-apart malaise, and honestly, who doesn’t?? We’ll be talking about so many things, including gross cults and the 70s and mirror twins and unexpected ancestry discoveries, and knowing the two of us when we get together we’ll probably tell some slightly inappropriate stories!

Hope to see you. Most importantly, I hope you’ll pick up the book.