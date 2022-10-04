Events in Miami and Beyond

October 4, 2022

Since Ancestor Trouble was published, old friends have been asking when I’d be in the 305 to sign books and answer questions in person, and now that’s happening. I’ll be at the Miami Book Fair on November 20! I’ll also be at the Southern Festival of Books, Six Bridges Book Festival, and more, including To the Lighthouse and the launch of Jeanna Kadlec’s Heretic. These upcoming appearances are listed on my events page, but I thought I’d post them here, too, for anyone who’s wondering and happens to stop by.