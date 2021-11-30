Starred Kirkus Review

November 30, 2021





Ancestor Trouble received a starred review from Kirkus! “The current wave of interest in genealogy, heredity, family history, and responsibility for past injustices crescendos in a comprehensive work combining personal narrative and reporting,” the reviewer says. “Exhaustively researched, engagingly presented, and glowing with intelligence and honesty.” ⭐️

This part made me laugh out loud in recognition: “These ruptures seeded a project that grew like a fairy-tale beanstalk, which the author climbs with unflagging energy.” Also, the “rather surprising chapter.”

Even if the subject isn’t your thing, Ancestor Trouble would make a good preordered gift for anyone who pores over old census records, ponders family patterns and harms, wonders about epigenetics, and is open to psychological and/or spiritual ways of approaching ancestors. It’s out in March.