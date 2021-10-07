Intuitive Writer Sticks to Outline

I always believed that as an intuitive writer I couldn’t stick to an outline, but I was wrong. The loose structure I came up with when I started writing Ancestor Trouble was my guiding light. If you’re curious, I write a little bit about my book’s structure and table of contents in my latest newsletter.

I’d also like to thank Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. As you may remember, I’m a big fan of her work, so imagine my astonishment and delight when I saw this in The Boston Globe: “[I’m currently reading] Maud Newton’s fantastic memoir, Ancestor Trouble. It’s well researched, well written, and juicy. I love a good juicy historical book.” The admiration is more than mutual—let me recommend her novel, The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois, yet again. I read it in galley form, and then I wanted to spend more time with the characters, so I listened to the audiobook.



Categories

Instagram

maudnewton

Newsletter Signup

You might want to subscribe to my free Substack newsletter, Ancestor Trouble, if the name makes intuitive sense to you.

Newsletter

You might want to subscribe to my free Substack newsletter, Ancestor Trouble, if the name makes intuitive sense to you.