September Greetings

Hope you’re all getting by — not a given in these times, I know.

I see it’s been a very long time since I updated here, so I thought I’d post a little dispatch from my bunker of hurricane worry in Queens.

Today Catapult featured my most recent Tiny Letter, “Notes From a White Supremacist.” Nicole Chung asked me a few questions about it and the newsletter more generally. (A few weeks ago, the same newsletter was translated into Italian and featured in Corriere della Sera.)

A few other things: