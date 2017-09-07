September Greetings

Hope you’re all getting by — not a given in these times, I know.
I see it’s been a very long time since I updated here, so I thought I’d post a little dispatch from my bunker of hurricane worry in Queens.
Today Catapult featured my most recent Tiny Letter, “Notes From a White Supremacist.” Nicole Chung asked me a few questions about it and the newsletter more generally. (A few weeks ago, the same newsletter was translated into Italian and featured in Corriere della Sera.)
A few other things:
- Nieman Storyboard ran a little Q&A with me about my old essay, “I, Rodent“
- At the end of 2016, I wrote an essay for the Awl’s year-end series, “my other life.” It’s called “Fundamentalist Horror Film.”
- Here’s an old video of my puppy, Daisy, helping me open a package. She’s a year and three months old now, a grown dog, almost.