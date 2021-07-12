Ancestor Trouble is Available for Pre-Order

Hello, old friends and readers! If you’ve been waiting to put down your hard-earned money for my first book, you’re in luck. Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation (Random House, March 2022) can be pre-ordered from your local independent bookstore or your online bookshop of choice.

The wonderful Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn is offering signed or personalized copies (be sure to indicate your request in the Order Comments field at checkout).

Requests for your local library to order a copy are also great. Thank you!