Monthly Mini-Library Giveaways

For anyone pondering ancestors and their significance for us, I wanted to mention the giveaways I’ve started doing on my newsletter every month, in thanks for Ancestor Trouble pre-orders. I’m giving away two or three books that, in one way or another, fed into or inspired mine. Last month’s mini-library was:
- Ancestors: The Story of China Told Through the Lives of an Extraordinary Family, by Frank Ching (paperback)
- Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots, by Morgan Jerkins (paperback)
- The Heartbeat Of Wounded Knee, Native America from 1890 to the Present, by David Treuer (paperback)
This month’s, available in the newsletter sent August 11, will be:
- Of Water and the Spirit: Ritual, Magic and Initiation in the Life of an African Shaman, by Malidoma Patrice Somé’s (paperback)
- Restless Dead: Encounters between the Living and the Dead in Ancient Greece, by Sarah Isles Johnston (paperback)
- The Ancient Roman Afterlife: Di Manes, Belief, and the Cult of the Dead, by Charles W. King (hardcover)
All university press and small press books are purchased (by me) directly from the publisher (unless that’s impossible because of lack of availability in some future month).
I won’t be able to announce the books here on the blog every month, for time reasons (day job, novel writing, plant tending, cat tending, dog walking, out-with-partner-hanging). If you’re interested in following along, sign up for the newsletter.