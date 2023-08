Ancestors with Colin McEnroe

August 17, 2023

Today I was live on Connecticut Public Radio’s Colin McEnroe Show to talk ancestors and Ancestor Trouble. The hour begins as Jenny Strauss contemplates the legacy of her great-grandfather Lewis Strauss, currently depicted in “Oppenheimer” by Robert Downey, Jr. She refers to him as the film’s antihero, which was my takeaway of the director’s intentions after seeing it last night. And Colin shared some recent family history discoveries of his own.