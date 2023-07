My Accused Witch Ancestor Was Also an Enslaver

July 20, 2023

I wanted to share this aspect of my ancestor Mary Bliss Parsons’ history, so that I can stop lobbying other people to update the historical record: My Accused Witch Ancestor Was Also an Enslaver.

Image description and credit: A 17th century record of Mary Bliss Parsons’ testimony in Northampton before the criminal trial in Boston. Courtesy Hampshire County Court Registry of Probate, Northampton, Massachusetts (electronic archives accessed through Family Search).