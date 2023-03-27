March 27, 2023

I’m offering a new stand-alone online class: Family History With Imagination. This class overlaps a little with part of the Writing About Ancestor Trouble course I offered, but is structured to allow more people to join, and will focus on cultivating imagination around tough family histories and how to draw on creativity transparently in nonfiction while prioritizing fact and being clear about how the two intersect. Here’s the course description:

It’s entirely possible to write factually about complex family history and harms while making space for creativity. Come explore ways of integrating empiricism, feeling, and imagination. Bring a pen, notebook, and index cards. Also, facts, questions, feelings, intuitions, synchronicities, speculations, and a sense of play.

This online course is intended to be generative and supportive, and will be held as a presentation with writing exercises, occasional periods of participation by chat, and an opportunity for questions toward the end.

Suggested reading and the Zoom link will be provided one week before the class start date. A recording will be available for one month after the class date.

A request to participate indicates your agreement to preserve confidentiality around disclosures by participants and that you are entering the class in open-hearted good faith. One scholarship for a BIPOC student has now been filled, and one remains available for an LBGTQI+ student. Contact me to apply. Fifteen percent of the proceeds will be split between the Manna-hatta Fund, the Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness, and the Black-led Small Business Capital Fund of Mississippi.

Date: June 18, 2023

Time: 1 – 4 PM ET

Cost: $50