A Look Back at a 4 AM Panic Attack

September 11, 2021

Hilma af Klint – Group IX/SUW, The Swan, No. 1, 1915.

Our first apartment in New York City was so close to the BQE that the water in our glasses shook every time a truck passed. We lived in a railroad on the top floor of an old tenement building in what was then called Italian Williamsburg. Maybe it still is, I don’t know. From our bedroom, we could see the Williamsburg bridge and the World Trade Center towers beyond it.

We moved to the city in 1999. On our arrival, I spent a fair amount of time weeping about the asphalt and the lack of trees, but by fall 2001 I had become accustomed to our neighborhood, the bar down the street, the pizza spot on Graham Avenue, the concrete triangle with benches around it at our corner that people referred to as a “park” despite its dearth of foliage. On warm nights, I stopped to talk with groups of elderly women as I made my way home from the subway. Sometimes I would take a new route when I was in a hurry, to avoid conversation, and then I would make friends with the women on that route too. Everywhere else, I rushed around like a New Yorker, clenched my jaw like a New Yorker, avoided eye contact like a New Yorker. None of this was natural to me. But I had always loved old women, and their presence on lawn chairs along the sidewalks sustained me in the absence of green growing things.

Not being a city person or a photographer, I’d been perplexed and mildly scornful when Max set up a digital camera to take time-lapse photos of the towers over the course of several days. He reviewed the footage and showed it to me, and my reaction was, essentially, why would I need these when I can just look out the window and see the towers there? When the towers were gone, the photos were proof of what had been, of what had come over the course of just a few hours to seem like a dream.

Our first wedding anniversary in New York, in November 1999, Max had surprised me with dinner at Windows on the World, an uncharacteristic extravagance. The bill was more than $300, by far the most we had ever spent on a meal, a record that held for many years. I had crème brûlée for the first time. It arrived at the table flaming, which I, knowing very little about French food, had not expected. That was my only memorable visit to the towers, a good one for the two of us, but strange. Windows on the World was not a restaurant I would have chosen, at the top of a shrine to commerce, with the city stretched out below us, especially not when I was the only one who had steady work, but I was touched by the gesture and later I was glad to have the memory.

Twenty years ago I woke in a panic sometime between 4 and 5 AM. My heart was racing, my palms and upper lip were sweating, my breath was shallow. Ugh! I thought. I’ve got to go back to therapy. For several hours, I sat at my computer, jittery and distracted, and then I dressed, caffeinated, and fed myself and left for work late. When I got downstairs, my neighbors were gathered in the street, watching smoke pour from the first tower. Oh, I thought, that’s why. That’s why I woke up sweating, that’s why I was rattled, sleepless, and grim. But that conviction was irrational, so I pushed it away.

When I rushed upstairs to tell Max about the plane, he was still sleeping, having recently been laid off from a dot-com job in the Empire State Building, which had been hit by a propeller plane years before. He nodded and put his pillow back over his head. By the time I got downstairs again, a plane had struck the second tower. Terrorism, my neighbors and I agreed, and then I walked to the subway and boarded the L train anyway.

In Manhattan, all downtown trains were stopped. From what was then the 1/9 station at 7th Avenue, I called my boss. I worked in SoHo, not too near the building, but not too far away, not too near the station where I was stopped, but not unwalkable: 25 minutes or so. She dithered as to whether I needed to go in. Her boss showed up as she was deciding and incredulously commanded me to go home. Back in my neighborhood, I disembarked as the MTA was closing the station. The first tower had fallen. I woke Max up and then the second tower fell. The rest of the story is familiar. Like so many New Yorkers, I lit candles in the city for the dead and donated to help the first responders. I walked among the flyers posted in the hope of finding survivors. I breathed smoke on my way to and from work for months. Emotionally, I existed in a strange fog set aloft by the experience of that day, which compounded dissociative tendencies established in my childhood. I protested both wars.

So many people I know had premonitions that morning or unexpected last visits to the World Trade Center the night before or schedule changes that prevented them from being there around the time the planes hit. There’s an impulse in our culture to discount these synchronicities and convictions that seem incompatible with the logic by which we order our lives. We go and get on the train to our jobs and insist on continuing to try to get there even when we know things are on fire, things are collapsing around us. Yes, in my mind this is a metaphor for burning fossil fuels in the midst of climate change, but to me it’s also true and equally important on a smaller scale, when individually we don’t allow ourselves to pay attention to experiences that don’t map onto a world ordered by materialism.

I was not in any danger on the morning of September 11, 2001. Still, my memory of the “oh, that’s why” feeling of the day is so vivid, the goosebumps on my scalp and neck, the weight of certainty in my gut, the dread I felt as I forced myself to go board the train to work even though I knew deep down that I would not be expected to show up or stay there. It was my diligence in going about my routine that was foolish, not the anxiety, not the intense premonition of some vague yet certain badness. All these years later, when I’m flooded with panic for no clear reason or notice some synchronicity, I give it room as something of importance, if only to me. When I don’t, I remember the dread of that morning, which seems now like a message to myself, from myself, that I don’t have to be able to understand or explain an experience for it to be worth sitting with.